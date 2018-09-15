Dozens participating in The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada’s Light the Night Community Walk to honour survivors and lost loved ones at Bower Ponds in Red Deer Saturday night. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Lighting the night to raise money for cancer research

Red Deer’s Dorota Burghardt didn’t think she would survive after being diagnosed with leukemia nearly eight years ago.

“When I was diagnosed I was in complete shock – you don’t expect to hear that,” said Burghardt. “At the time my daughter was four and my son was 16 so my world was crushed.”

Burghardt, 45, began improving shortly after undergoing aggressive chemotherapy sessions.

“It was rough for the first week. They didn’t know if I would make it, but I did. My daughter and son were my main inspiration – I had to live for them,” she said.

About a year and a half after feeling better, her cancer began making her ill again.

“After six more months of treatment I was OK, but since then I’m on chemo twice a day (during treatment cycles) and that’s for the rest of my life,” she said.

Burghardt, who is originally from Poland, but has lived in Red Deer for more than 25 years, was one of the dozens to participate in The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada’s Light the Night Community Walk at Bower Ponds in Red Deer Saturday night.

Light the Night walks across the country raise awareness and money for cancer research.

Burghardt said this event “means everything” to her.

“It’s emotional and special. I can’t describe how it feels to be here alive today, which I never thought would happen. It is absolutely amazing.

“Thanks to these people and their support I’m still here. They raise money so they can do research and find new medication,” she said.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada’s mission is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.

Kate Holowaty, community communications and fund development assistant at the society, said she hopes the walk, which is in its third year in Red Deer, continues to grow.

“People can remember those who lost their battle and bring the community together to rally around those who are still fighting.

“It’s emotional to see the people you’re working day-in and day-out to help. It feels really good to know we’re able to make a difference,” Holowaty said.

Participants carried one of three illuminated lanterns during the walk: white for patients, red for supporters and gold to remember loved ones who lost their lives to cancer.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Cancer survivor Dorota Burghardt and her 12-year-old daughter Cassie participated in The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada’s Light the Night Community Walk at Bower Ponds in Red Deer Saturday night. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Dozens participating in The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada’s Light the Night Community Walk to honour survivors and lost loved ones at Bower Ponds in Red Deer Saturday night. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Dozens participating in The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada’s Light the Night Community Walk to honour survivors and lost loved ones at Bower Ponds in Red Deer Saturday night. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Previous story
Red Deerians reflect on recovery
Next story
WATCH: Chowing down on wings in Central Alberta

Just Posted

Lighting the night to raise money for cancer research

Red Deer’s Dorota Burghardt didn’t think she would survive after being diagnosed… Continue reading

Red Deerians reflect on recovery

It’s been a long road to recovery for Red Deer’s James Olafson.… Continue reading

Animal rights group rallies outside courthouse

Group there to follow case against a woman facing charges relating to seized dogs

No need for permanent overdose prevention site say over half of poll respondents

Fifty-six per cent said no permanent site needed

WATCH: Red Deer man launches his own walk-a-thon to shed more light on mental illness.

Local singer/songwriter wants to give hope to others

WATCH: Chowing down on wings in Central Alberta

The fifth Central Alberta Wing Fest was held in support of the Access for All Playground in Red Deer

Humboldt station hires new play-by-play voice

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — A plan to bring hockey broadcasters in from across… Continue reading

Several injured in Sask. crash between bus and truck out of hospital

Only one of the 10 pipeline workers injured when a bus collided… Continue reading

Ontario legislature to debate council cut on rare weekend sitting

TORONTO — Ontario’s government house leader is urging opposition parties not to… Continue reading

Demonstrators gather outside court as murder suspect Ibrahim Ali set to appear

VANCOUVER — Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside a Vancouver courthouse Friday as… Continue reading

Canada says B.C. Indigenous basket making an event of historic significance

VICTORIA — Matilda Borden liked to pour a cup of tea to… Continue reading

Man dies after shark attack off Cape Cod

WELLFLEET, Mass. — A man boogie boarding off a Cape Cod beach… Continue reading

Former Colorado nuke site opens to public as wildlife refuge

DENVER — Cyclists and hikers explored a newly opened wildlife refuge at… Continue reading

Paying for one more day with a loved one

If someone you love is dying, how much are you willing to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month