False-colour image from the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-2 satellite via NASA, shows a brown burn scar from the Thomas fire north of the city of Ventura, Calif., at bottom center. The flames stand out starkly as smoke billows toward the Pacific Ocean and untouched areas of vegetation appear in bright shades of green. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Little activity remains at huge Southern California wildfire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The wildfire that scarred a huge area of Southern California this month is producing very little active flame now.

Officials say the fire is 88 per cent contained Tuesday and is not expected to make any further forward progress.

The fire scorched more than 440 square miles of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, destroyed more than 1,000 structures and damaged 280 others after breaking out Dec. 4.

Fewer than 900 personnel remain on the fire, which once was battled by an army of more than 8,000 firefighters as it became California’s largest on record.

Flare-ups may occur and about 30 wilderness oil seeps ignited by the fire continue to burn, but authorities say there’s little smoke and air quality reports indicate healthy conditions for outdoor activities.

Previous story
Got tips? Hurry! They’re still worth $10M to robbed museum
Next story
Tilt! Old-school pinball is no longer old-school

Just Posted

Shoppers have mixed reactions to Boxing Day deals in Red Deer

Shoppers have mixed reactions to Boxing Day deals in Red Deer. Holly… Continue reading

Thousands in Nova Scotia without power

A wild winter storm knocks out power to much of Nova Scotia

Looking back at 2017 with Mayor Tara Veer

Progress and challenges for Red Deer

Red Deer Emergency Services ‘keep watch’

Red Deer Emergency Services had a busy Christmas Eve and morning between… Continue reading

Boil water advisory in place for some Red Deer residents

A boil water advisory is in effect for some parts of Red… Continue reading

Replay Red Deer Dec. 24

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Boxing Day madness begins

Get ready to shop, as some of the biggest deals of the year are to happen today

Police in Victoria investigating two bodies found on Christmas Day

An injured person was also found at the scene and taken to hospital. Authorities say the public is not at risk

A deep freeze settles in across country

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings across country

Thousands in Nova Scotia without power

A wild winter storm knocks out power to much of Nova Scotia

Extreme cold warning in effect for Red Deer

Warning issued for some parts of Southern Alberta including Ponoka, Stettler

Cold weather blamed for low turnout for Salvation Army’s Christmas meal

Those who walked into the Salvation Army in Red Deer during lunch… Continue reading

VIDEO: In Christmas message, queen honours cities hit by terror

Queen Elizabeth II addresses the Commonwealth

Seamless reinvention: Celine Dion reborn with exuberant foray into high fashion

Met Gala proved the 49-year-old performer wasn’t defeated by the events of 2016

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month