Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff A live nativity pageant was hosted outside The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 8 Keast Way Tuesday and Wednesday nights. There will be more performances Thursday at 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. This year marks the pageant’s 37th year. A crèche display can be found inside the church.