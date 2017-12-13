The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day saints will host its 37th annual live Nativity pageant from Dec. 19 to 21 at its church, located at 8 Keast Way. (Contributed photo)

Live play and creche display in Red Deer open to the public

A mainstay of some Red Deerians’ Christmas traditions, the live nativity and creche display is returning to the city.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host the nightly performances from Dec. 19 to 21 at their church located at 8 Keast Way.

Each night there will be three performances at 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m. This is the 37th year the church has presented the free live nativity pageant and indoor creche display.

According to a release from the church, the play features a 28-member cast of shepherds, angels, kings, and of course Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus. There will be a stable with live animals at the display as well.

The performance tells the story of the birth of Christ, as told in the Book of Luke and will be depicted through music, narration and acting. The play takes about 20 minutes in total.

The creche display features about 300 tiny nativity sets from around the world. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served indoors.


Most Read

