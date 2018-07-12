Lloydminster man arrested in Sylvan Lake with stolen vehicle, trailer

A Lloydminster man faces property crime charges after Sylvan Lake Mounties arrested him at an RV park.

On Tuesday, police were at the park on an unrelated welfare check when they located the man, who was had an arrest warrant out of Camrose.

He was arrested and police said he was in possession of a stolen holiday trailer, vehicle and ATV.

The 35-year-old has been charged with three counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and one count of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

He has been released on $500 no cash bail deposit and will appear in Red Deer provincial court on Aug. 7.

The holiday trailer, vehicle and ATV are scheduled to be returned to their owner.



