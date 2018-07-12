Dawn Detarando and Brian McArthur (contributed photo).

Local artists chosen to design 2019 Canada Winter Games artwork

Dawn Detarando and Brian McArthur are excited to be chosen

Red Deer’s Canada Games Celebration Plaza could be filled with sparkling light, reflected from a wall-mounted glass-and-metal art installation.

That’s the vision of local artists Dawn Detarando and Brian McArthur, who were chosen to create the public artwork that will be a focal feature of the gathering place in downtown Red Deer.

Detarando said it’s “pretty exciting” to be creating a legacy artwork for the 2019 Canada Winter Games. “It’ll be a different project, for sure.”

McArthur is eager to try out the different possibilities that will come from using new materials — a mix of glass and aluminum.

Detarando and McArthur were among four applicants who made submissions for art proposals for the area in front of the former Central Elementary School on 48th Avenue. It’s being transformed into an outdoor celebration space for Red Deer’s 2019 Canada Winter Games.

Although a final design has not yet been approved, the Red Deer artists who run Voyager Art and Tile, presented a concept for a wall-mounted piece that could represent a torch with a metal ribbon trailing from it like smoke.

Detarando wants to add squares of dichroic glass to create a reflective element, which would scatter sunlight across the wall and snowy square.

The artists recently toured a Calgary glass factory and saw how dichroic glass was created from thin layers of different colours. In combination, they create an iridescent effect when viewed from different angles.

“When light flashes up onto it, it could hopefully sparkle onto the snow,” Detarando said.

Red Deer’s 2019 Canada Winter Games officials declined to comment on why the local artists’ proposal was selected, preferring to wait until the concept is official approved and a public unveiling is held in August.

But Detarando and McArthur have a long track record of creating eye-catching public art. Their Red Deer creations include the brightly coloured tile mural in the G. H. Dawe Community Centre.

They also created several public art pieces in Edmonton, including a canoe-based artwork featuring explorer David Thompson, a block north of the Alberta legislature.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lloydminster man arrested in Sylvan Lake with stolen vehicle, trailer
Next story
Photo: Greenery of all sorts attracts customers at Red Deer’s downtown market

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer’s Reading College mixes learning with fun to give students a promising future

Public school program at RDC helps Grade-two-ers catch up on literacy skills

Local artists chosen to design 2019 Canada Winter Games artwork

Dawn Detarando and Brian McArthur are excited to be chosen

Rocky Mountain House and Clearwater County election candidates drop legal bid for review of voting problems

Request for judicial review claimed that some people voted in both town and county elections

Horse euthanized after fracturing leg in chuckwagon races at Calgary Stampede

B.C. animal rights group says that 60 horses have died in the event since 1986

Updated: Peavey Mart donates $100,000 for cross-country ski trail lighting

Lighting expected to be ready by this winter and will be used for 2019 Canada Winter Games

WATCH: Red Deer’s Reading College mixes learning with fun to give students a promising future

Public school program at RDC helps Grade-two-ers catch up on literacy skills

Lloydminster man arrested in Sylvan Lake with stolen vehicle, trailer

A Lloydminster man faces property crime charges after Sylvan Lake Mounties arrested… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Bower Place preparing for Westerner Days kickoff pancake breakfast

Stacks and stacks of flapjacks will be flipped and served up in… Continue reading

Running with Rhyno: We’re all in it together

My battle scars are adding up. While I stared facedown in the… Continue reading

Spraying pesticides on your lawn won’t prevent ticks: N.S. chief medical officer

HALIFAX — As the number of reported Lyme disease cases in Canada… Continue reading

China says US companies should lobby Washington over trade

BEIJING — China tried to step up pressure on Washington in their… Continue reading

US inflation reaches 2.9 per cent in June, highest in 6 years

WASHINGTON — Consumer prices rose in June from a year earlier at… Continue reading

‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Roseanne’ among Emmy nomination hopefuls

LOS ANGELES — Blockbuster movies typically are snubbed by the Oscars, leaving… Continue reading

Lawyer: Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club

Porn actress Stormy Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club and… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month