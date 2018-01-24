Mike Bradford (contributed photo).

Local music promoter to introduce Hall-of-Fame inductee Ian Tyson

Alberta Country Music Awards will be held Sunday in Red Deer

Two big honours will be given at the Alberta Country Music Awards in Red Deer this weekend.

Canadian country music icon Ian Tyson will be inducted into the Association of Country Music in Alberta’s Hall of Fame.

And the guy who will introduce Tyson on stage will be Red Deer’s own Mike Bradford, of the Central Music Festival.

Bradford said he was “surprised” but delighted to hear that Tyson had suggested him for the job about three weeks ago. He admitted, “It will be kind of intimidating — but kind of fun as well.”

The local music promoter has been inviting the Longview-area singer and rancher to sing in Red Deer many times over the years. The 84-year-old Tyson, who performed in 2008 with the Red Deer Symphony Orchestra, made his last local appearance in 2016 to a sold-out show at the Memorial Centre.

Like many Canadians, Bradford has been listening to Ian Tyson’s tunes since his Ian & Sylvia days in the 1960s. There’s so much to say about his contributions to country music that Bradford joked, “I’ll tell everybody to go to the Internet and look it up!”

He actually intends to focus on career highlights of the singer/songwriter who’s added such standards as Four Strong Winds, The Gift, Navajo Rug, Springtime in Alberta, MC Horses, and Charlie Goodnight’s Grave to the national songbook.

Bradford also plans to share some of his personal experiences with Tyson with the audience. Although the singer/songwriter is known for being pretty “crusty,” he actually has a hilarious sense of humour, said Bradford.

On stage, Tyson, a survivor of heart and vocal surgeries, has said that being in your 80s “is not for sissies.”

When Bradford recently asked if there’s anything particular he wants included in his introduction at the award show, Tyson quipped, “Nah, I haven’t given it much thought… Just wing it… Throw in “legendary” a lot!”

The seventh-annual awards, hosted by Emerson Drive and Jackie Rae Greening, will be held Sunday evening at the Sheraton Hotel. For more information, please visit www.abcountrymusic.ca.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer’s St. Joseph High School will start a ball academy in September
Next story
Innisfail RCMP find developmentally disabled man safe

Just Posted

Red Deer-Mountain View MP Dreeshen to hold rural crime meeting

Like many of his Alberta caucus colleagues, Earl Dreeshen is spending the… Continue reading

Local music promoter to introduce Hall-of-Fame inductee Ian Tyson

Alberta Country Music Awards will be held Sunday in Red Deer

Sylvan Lake Winterfest comes with community dance this year

Dance baby, dance. That’s how the Sylvan Lake Winterfest 2018 will kick… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake’s downtown seeing commercial activity

New strip mall almost full, new marina townhouses for sale and landmark ice cream store expanding

The Power of a Girl Mother/Daughter Conference returns

Raising female self-esteem

Watch: Red Deer woman target of robbery in broad daylight, near police station

He looked me in the eye and said ‘I am going to kill you.’

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month