Local violinist featured at First Thursday at the Snell concert

RDC instructor will play a sonata by Grieg and other works

Red Deer violinist Qian Yin will perform a noon-hour concert on Thursday of music encompassing the Classical and Romantic eras, right up to the 20th-Century.

The Red Deer College violin instructor, who has a doctorate degree in music from the University of Illinois, will perform at 12:15 p.m. in the Red Deer Public Library’s Snell Auditorium.

Yin’s husband, Cristian Neacsu, a violin professor at Burman University in Lacombe, will perform with her, as will as pianist Po-Chuan Chiang, who works at Western Illinois University.

The trio will play works of Edvard Grieg, Johannes Brahms and Ernest Chausson.

Admission to the First Thursdays at the Snell concerts are free, but donations are welcome at the door. Coffee and tea are provided by Cafe Noir.

The trio will also perform at 7 p.m. tonight (April 4) at College Heights Church in Lacombe.


