Red Deer art and pottery clubs showing works at the Recreation Centre

Spring-themed pottery and art will be sold in time for Mother’s Day at a show and sale in Red Deer on Saturday, May 5.

The Red Deer Pottery Club and the Red Deer Art Club will be showing their wares and works from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Red Deer Recreation Centre, 4501-47A Ave.

A colourful assortment of clay and canvas works are available from local artists and ceramicists.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter