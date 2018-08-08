Lockdown and search at Bowden Institution

Bowden Institution is under lockdown since Sunday and all visits to the penitentiary are suspended.

According to Correctional Service Canada (CSC), the lockdown started at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday is to help staff conduct what they call an exceptional search.

“The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates,” said Mike Butler, assistant warden, in a press release. “Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.”

Butler didn’t specify what they are looking for in their search.

“CSC is committed to preventing the entry of contraband into its institutions. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”