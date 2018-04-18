Long-secret watchdog report warned of ‘undue pressure’ from CSIS on detainees

OTTAWA — Newly disclosed documents show a top secret federal report — kept under wraps for over a decade — criticized Canada’s spy agency for shortcomings as its members increasingly travelled overseas to interrogate people in foreign prisons in the name of fighting terrorism.

The report warned that new practices were needed because Canadians held abroad had little recourse if tortured by a foreign government.

As a result, when Canadian Security Intelligence Service officers showed up at a detainee’s cell door in another country, it could “place undue pressure” on the prisoner to take part in an interview with the spy service.

“Even if CSIS does not force any individual to answer its questions, the conditions under which a detainee abroad is held can give the latter the opposite impression,” the report said. “Additional precautions on the part of the Service are therefore required during interviews of detainees abroad.”

The highly classified — and still heavily censored — report by the office of the inspector general for CSIS was completed in November 2006 but has only now come to light through federal disclosure of records to Abousfian Abdelrazik in his long-running lawsuit against the government.

Abdelrazik, a Canadian citizen, was arrested during a 2003 visit to see his ailing mother in Sudan. While in custody, he was interrogated by CSIS about suspected extremist links. Abdelrazik claims he was tortured by Sudanese intelligence officials during two periods of detention, but Canada says it knew nothing of the alleged abuse.

He denies involvement in terrorism and is suing the Canadian government in Federal Court for an apology and compensation.

Abdelrazik’s lawyer, Paul Champ, made a copy of the report, Review of CSIS Interviews with Detainees Abroad, available to The Canadian Press.

In 2012, the then-Conservative government abolished the office of the inspector general, considered the “eyes and ears” on CSIS for the federal minister responsible for the spy service. Some of the inspector general’s functions were assumed by the Security Intelligence Review Committee, the main watchdog keeping tabs on CSIS.

The inspector general’s report, which covered the five years ending June 30, 2005, found the spy service was not fully prepared for its expanding post-9/11 role in probing violent extremism internationally.

The report said the interrogation of detainees in countries that flout human rights creates dilemmas for CSIS, “notably in terms of the protection of the image and reputation of the Service.”

In the case of the CSIS trip to Sudan, for example, the Sudanese government’s failings on human rights “were publicly known” through recent Amnesty International and U.S. State Department publications, the report noted.

“Finally, this practice makes it more difficult to achieve a balance between intelligence collection and the protection of human rights, considering that the interviews are conducted in zones controlled by foreign organizations which do not respect human rights and which are not accountable to CSIS.”

The inspector general recommended CSIS be “more rigorous” in the choice of policy and procedure used to approve travel to conduct interviews and that the spy service draft guidelines to clarify the roles of players, notably Canada’s foreign ministry, involved in overseas interrogation cases “to protect Service employees and the image of CSIS.”

A final version of the report was finished just weeks after a federal commission of inquiry delivered its main findings in the case of Maher Arar, an Ottawa man who was tortured in a Syrian prison.

The Arar inquiry made 23 recommendations that led to new policies and procedures intended to clarify the roles of federal agencies and prevent complicity in abuses by foreign police and spy services.

A Security Intelligence Review Committee probe of the Abdelrazik case, made public in 2013, found that while CSIS followed proper authorities in seeking approval to interview Abdelrazik following his initial imprisonment, the spy service “inappropriately, and in contravention of CSIS policy, disclosed personal and classified information.”

The review committee also said that in mid-2004, in preparation for Abdelrazik’s possible release, CSIS updated government partners on information it possessed — assessments the review committee said “contained exaggerated and inaccurately conveyed information.”

In addition, the committee found that CSIS and Foreign Affairs — the two Canadian agencies most heavily involved in the case — were sometimes “at odds” with each other in carrying out their consular and intelligence work.

Previous story
Alberta move to cut energy shipments expected to hit more than B.C. fuel prices
Next story
Local stewards of the land share their stories at digital storytelling event

Just Posted

Five in Five: New United Way Central Alberta CEO

Brett Speight is a dancer and guitar player who is all about giving back

Team backed by Microsoft co-founder locates USS Helena wreck

HELENA, Mont. — Microsoft co-founder’s mission to locate sunken warships in the… Continue reading

Long-secret watchdog report warned of ‘undue pressure’ from CSIS on detainees

OTTAWA — Newly disclosed documents show a top secret federal report —… Continue reading

Bank of Canada to make interest rate announcement, predictions for the economy

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada will decide today whether to continue… Continue reading

Teamsters serves Canadian Pacific with 72-hour strike notice

CALGARY — The union representing about 3,000 conductors and locomotive engineers at… Continue reading

Watch: Above average snow in April in Red Deer so far

A wet white blanket of snow covered the city of Red Deer… Continue reading

Watch: She calmly landed the Southwest flight and broke barriers as a fighter pilot

She was among the first female fighter pilots for the U.S. Navy

Team backed by Microsoft co-founder locates USS Helena wreck

HELENA, Mont. — Microsoft co-founder’s mission to locate sunken warships in the… Continue reading

‘It’s just really strange’: Who is beheading the parking meters of St. John’s?

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — In Washington, D.C., it was the fabled meter… Continue reading

Buffy Sainte-Marie urges patience, empathy on road to reconciliation

HALIFAX — The road to reconciliation must include empathy and patience from… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos tribute concert scheduled for April 27 in Saskatoon

A tribute concert to honour the Humboldt Broncos — and those affected… Continue reading

Alberta move to cut energy shipments expected to hit more than B.C. fuel prices

CALGARY — Economic damage will extend far beyond the fuel budgets of… Continue reading

Pipeline protest greets Trudeau in London ahead of meetings with Queen, May

LONDON — The explosive debate around the Trans Mountain pipeline followed Justin… Continue reading

Watch: What can you do about Apu? Actually, a lot.

Growing up in California’s Bay Area as an awkward, shy son of… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month