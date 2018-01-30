Look to the west to see the super blue blood moon Wednesday morning

Best view in Red Deer is 6:30 a.m.

Anyone in Red Deer with a good view of the western horizon will be able to see Wednesday’s super blue blood moon — if clouds in the forecast don’t interfere.

“If you can get out in the country and have a view to the western horizon that would be ideal. If you can’t get out to the country, Michener Hill has a good view to the western horizon,” said Alice Koning, lead astronomical interpreter with Kerry Wood Nature Centre, on Tuesday.

She said the darker the site, the more beautiful the moon will look. But it will still be visible from people’s backyards in Red Deer.

The last time a blue moon, super moon, and lunar eclipse happened all at once was in 1982 and won’t occur again until 2037.

“We relatively often get lunar eclipses. We get blue moons. We get these super moons. All of these are fairly normal. It’s just the fact that they’re all happening at once, which is really, really cool,” Koning said.

A blue moon is a full moon that comes twice in the same month. A lunar eclipse is when the moon passes into the earth’s shadow and the moon often turns red so it’s called a blood moon. When the moon is closer to the earth, appearing larger and brighter, it’s called a super moon.

She said Wednesday’s event starts at 3:50 a.m., but the moon won’t turn red immediately, and it lasts four-and-a-half hours from start to finish.

“You don’t have to be up and watching that entire time. The maximum point is around 6:30 a.m. Even if you set your alarm for 6:20 and you poke your head out for a second, you’ll have seen the most exciting part.

“Just a short little break in the clouds, and you’ll see it.”

The only part that Central Albertans won’t be able to see is the very end, but that’s the most boring part, Koning said with a laugh.

Related: Super moon, lunar eclipse, king tides combine for powerful event Wednesday

Todd Nivens, Kerry Wood executive director, said the super blue blood moon is a good excuse to get up early. Just make sure to bundle up for -18 C weather. Special safety glasses needed for the eclipse of the sun last summer are not needed.

“A lunar eclipse is super, super safe,” Nivens said.

He said directly in front of the former Michener Services administration building, near the junction of 40th Avenue and 55th Street, would be a good spot to view the moon without any obstructions to the west.

(With files from The Canadian Press)


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Polled Advocate readers don’t think economy will improve in 2018
Next story
UPDATED: RCMP Explosive Device Unit investigate suspicious package at Red Deer home

Just Posted

UPDATED: RCMP Explosive Device Unit investigate suspicious package at Red Deer home

Red Deer RCMP are examined a suspicious package in Riverside Meadows after… Continue reading

Rural Crime Watch AGM coming to Lacombe

Rural crime remains a hot topic in Central Alberta

Polled Advocate readers don’t think economy will improve in 2018

Only 16 per cent were “very optimistic”

Look to the west to see the super blue blood moon Wednesday morning

Best view in Red Deer is 6:30 a.m.

Bentley man charged with property crimes

Stolen vehicle among property recovered

UPDATE: Red Deer man charged with child pornography, sexual assault

Police search for more victims

Do women need to ‘step up’? Grammy leader’s comment sparks debate on gender

TORONTO — Canadian singer Alessia Cara was the only woman to win… Continue reading

Louvre displays art looted by Nazis, hopes to find owners

PARIS — The Louvre Museum is putting 31 paintings on permanent display… Continue reading

Green party leader Elizabeth May asks lawyer to investigate bullying claims

OTTAWA — Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says she asked for an… Continue reading

Super Bowl ads aim for the heart – and sometimes lower

After a year of political and cultural upheaval, Super Bowl advertisers appear… Continue reading

Patinage en foret outside Ottawa offers a picturesque skate through a forest

The scraping of skates on ice and the occasional bird call are… Continue reading

More caffeine, please: Keurig is buying Dr Pepper Snapple

Keurig is buying Dr Pepper Snapple Group, bringing together the make-at-home coffee… Continue reading

Tories pan Liberal caucus proposal to decriminalize use of all illegal drugs

OTTAWA — The war on drugs may move to a new battlefield… Continue reading

Vigil to mark one-year anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting

QUEBEC — A vigil will be held in Quebec City on Monday… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month