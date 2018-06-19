Lungwort and other wildflowers can be seen in the Gaetz Lakes Sanctuary. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Looking at the bright side of Red Deer’s windstorm

It’s a chance for forest renewal, says naturalist

From “bomb site” to lush green meadow — all in a single year.

That’s the remarkable power of nature, which is busy regenerating a forest that was flattened by last spring’s plow winds, said Todd Nivens, the executive director of the Waskasoo Environmental Education Society.

While in the Gaetz Lakes Sanctuary this week, Nivens pointed out some of the positives that came out of the 2017 freak weather event — including new wildflower blooms and sprouting shrubs.

“What we see here is true reforestation, as part of a natural, evolutionary process…” he said.

Last June the south end of the Gaetz Lakes Sanctuary took the brunt force of the straight winds that brought down thousands of Central Alberta trees.

The morning after the storm, Nivens came up over a rise in the trail and was jolted by a devastating panorama: About 300 trees were either lying stacked on the ground, or were slumped and knotted together up the hillside, looking like off-kilter participants in a game of Twister.

“I just thought, oh my god,” he recalled. “It looked like a bomb had gone off.”

Observing so much near century-old blow-down was “almost beyond words,” Nivens added. “It looked like the hand of a giant had wiped the landscape clean.”

But it didn’t take Nivens and his staff at the Kerry Wood Nature Centre long to realize that the way had actually been cleared for something special to happen.

“It’s not every day that you get to see a forest regenerate itself,” said Nivens, who stopped to admire the new raspberry, dogwood and wild rose bushes that have grown up around the fallen trees.

Without large spruce canopies keeping the sun and rain off the forest floor, he explained, a plethora of seeds, dropped by birds and wildlife, have been able to germinate.

The result is a colourful array of white anemones, purple lungwort, as well as snowberry and Saskatoon berry bushes and other plants.

This meadow mixture makes for wider habitat and food sources for woodpeckers, deer and other wildlife. Predators, such as owls, will also find prey easier, said Nivens.

All the dead wood lying around becomes a large pollinator garden for bees and other insects.

As well, there’s new interesting for hikers: For the first time in half-a-century, a person can stand on the trail and observe both Gaetz Lakes at once. Nivens noted they were previously obscured by trees.

Eventually, this meadow will be taken over by a weedy growths of aspen, balsam and poplar.

Then these smaller trees will be “out-competed” by hardy, tall spruce trees, which will once again begin blocking out the light on the forest floor, eliminating the diversity that’s now beginning to grow.

Nivens said another windstorm or forest fire will eventually renew the cycle again.

In the meantime, he believes some of the young students he’s taken around the trails this spring will be old enough to see a mature spruce forest here again in 70 years time.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Todd Nivens walks through part of the Gaetz Lakes Sanctuary that was particularly hard hit by the 2017 windstorm. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

A large rootball is exposed from a tree blown down in the 2017 windstorm. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Todd Nivens, executive-director of the Waskasoo Environmental Education Society, marvels over the diversity of vegetation now growing in the former mature spruce forest. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Previous story
WATCH: Alberta Animal Services donates 10,000 pounds of pet food to Red Deer food bank
Next story
Burman University transit proposal accepted

Just Posted

Reported grizzly bear sightings near Penhold

Two people called in reported sightings Saturday

Urgent need for blood donors at Red Deer clinic

Though summer and the coming long weekend may mean a slowdown for… Continue reading

Looking at the bright side of Red Deer’s windstorm

It’s a chance for forest renewal, says naturalist

Burman University transit proposal accepted

Additional weekday bus ride to be added and bus pass introduced

WATCH: Alberta Animal Services donates 10,000 pounds of pet food to Red Deer food bank

Humans aren’t the only hungry ones served by the Red Deer and… Continue reading

VIDEO: What separation from parents does to children: ‘The effect is catastrophic’

This is what happens inside children when they are forcibly separated from… Continue reading

A beetle brings a nightmare on ash street

Introduced pests and diseases put the fear of God into plant biologists… Continue reading

Photos: Blair House is where the president’s guests get VIP treatment

WASHINGTON - Diagonally across the street from the White House is a… Continue reading

Ten Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivors meet in Las Vegas for NHL awards

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Ten of the 13 survivors from the Humboldt Broncos… Continue reading

Triathletes young and old prepare for weekend event in Red Deer

Woody’s Triathlon goes Saturday and Sunday

Driver knocks over metal barricade, rolls several times in crash near Olds

A man is in hospital after his SUV trashed into the QEII… Continue reading

In tit-for-tat, Trump threatens more tariffs against China

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has directed the U.S. Trade Representative to… Continue reading

Commons Speaker says no to Tory calls for emergency debate on Canada-U.S. trade

OTTAWA — The official Opposition is calling for an emergency debate in… Continue reading

Accused homeowner to testify in own defence in Hamilton murder trial

HAMILTON — A Hamilton-area homeowner accused of gunning down a suspected truck… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month