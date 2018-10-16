Lost hiker rescued in Clearwater County

Rocky Mountain House RCMP rescued an injured and lost hiker at Coliseum Mountain near Nordegg on Friday.

Police say the 17-year-old male was part of a school trip when he left the group to take a shortcut. He veered from the trail in a steep area, fell and became lost. He then called for help.

Rocky Mountain House Search and Rescue, RCMP, EMS and fire services responded to the call. Search and rescue ground members found the hiker and Ahlstrom Air Ltd. assisted with a long line rescue, utilizing its human external cargo system.

He was treated on scene for minor injuries.

RCMP say hikers are encouraged to hike within their capabilities, dress and be prepared for weather changes, and not to take unnecessary challenges. Police also recommend people hike and stay with a group.


