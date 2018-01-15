Lowe’s to celebrate Red Deer grand opening Thursday

Lowe’s Canada will celebrate the grand opening of its Red Deer store on Thursday by presenting a community grant to Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter.

The 62nd Canadian store, located at 15 Signet Close, has created 128 permanent jobs and an additional 25 to 40 seasonal roles and represents a local investment of $23 million.

The official activities run from 10 to 11 a.m and include the ceremonial board cutting and grant presentation.

Dignitaries will include Red Deer–Mountain View MP Earl Dreeshen; Red Deer–South MLA Barb Miller; Mayor Tara Veer; divisional vice-president of operations for Lowe’s Canada Big Box Evolution Paul Sharpe; market director for Lowe’s Canada Big Box Retail Ron Tremel; Red Deer Lowe’s store manager Cole Cooper; and Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter executive director Ian Wheeliker.

Grand opening giveaways, contests and activities run from Thursday to Monday.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter