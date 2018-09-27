Lukewarm support for Michaelle Jean in Quebec as la Francophonie vote approaches

MONTREAL — With two weeks to go before la Francophonie names its new leader, former governor general Michaelle Jean is receiving only lukewarm support from Quebec’s political party leaders as she seeks a second term.

Jean has faced an uphill battle in securing another mandate as she battles questions about her expenses and a sentiment that someone from Africa should succeed her because of the number of countries from that continent in the organization of French-speaking nations.

In May, her campaign suffered a blow when French President Emmanuel Macron announced he would endorse Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo to succeed Jean as secretary general.

But even in her home province of Quebec, Jean has failed to attract much support despite being the only Canadian in the race.

Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault declined to endorse her earlier this week, telling reporters he would “reserve his decision” until later.

While Parti Quebecois Jean-Francois Lisee said he would support Jean as the only Quebec candidate, he also had reservations about her candidacy.

“We’re in a very particular situation, where, three or four days before the vote, a new premier will be elected and will have to navigate in a very narrow margin of manoeuvre,” he said this week.

Lisee went as far as to say Jean’s chances of success are slim and it would likely have been advisable for her to have sought a different post within the organization.

Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard reiterated his earlier support for Jean despite the controversy over spending.

He has previously said the concerns about the organization’s finances “had been heard” and that Jean, who was first elected secretary general in 2014, had promised to present a plan to address the matter.

While Ottawa has also expressed its support for Jean, she’s faced criticism from Conservative and Bloc Quebecois MPs after the emergence of various reports questioning her spending.