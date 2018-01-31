Lunar Showstopper: 1st super blue blood moon in 35 years

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show Wednesday.

It’s the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse.

Hawaii and Alaska have the best seats, along with the Canadian Yukon, Australia and Asia. The western U.S. should have good viewing, too, along with Russia. The U.S. East Coast, Europe and most of South America and Africa are out of luck for the eclipse.

The second full moon in a calendar month is a blue moon. This one also happens to be an especially close and bright moon, or supermoon. Add a total eclipse, known as a blood moon for its red tint, and it’s a lunar showstopper.

NASA is calling it a lunar trifecta: the first super blue blood moon since 1982. That combination won’t happen again until 2037.

The space agency plans to provide a live stream of the moon from ground telescopes, throughout the eclipse.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon.

Scientists are keen to study the sharp, sudden drop in temperature at the lunar surface, as Earth’s shadow blankets the moon. During the more than one hour of totality, the temperature will plunge 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius), said lunar scientist Noah Petro of Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. He’s deputy project scientist for NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, circling the moon since 2009. His team is taking special precautions to keep the spacecraft warm during the eclipse.

Perhaps just as important, Petro and others are hoping the big event gets more people looking up — not just Wednesday, but every day.

For the trivia crowd, the moon will be 223,820 miles (360,200 kilometres) away at the peak of the eclipse, close enough for supermoon status.

Previous story
RCMP investigate theft from County of Paintearth
Next story
Canada in middle of pack on polar bear protection: World Wildlife Fund

Just Posted

Canadian drillers moving rigs south to chase better prospects in Texas oilfields

CALGARY — A growing number of Canadian drilling rigs are being moved… Continue reading

Trump to Congress: Talks about fixing trade deals, not about scrapping them

WASHINGTON — Facing scores of his fellow Republicans publicly pleading with him… Continue reading

Red Deer Public school district adds Arabic on lunch menus

Lunch menus at Fairview Elementary School are now bilingual — English and… Continue reading

Future of Red Deer’s historic Parsons House remains uncertain

No decision yet on whether land will be needed for new courthouse

WATCH: When it starts to fall apart: A Red Deer artist creates a metaphoric exhibit about Alberta

Robin Lambert creates precarious sculptures about unsustainability

UPDATE: Red Deer man charged with child pornography, sexual assault

Police search for more victims

Canada in middle of pack on polar bear protection: World Wildlife Fund

Canada’s polar bear protection is getting good marks from an international conservation… Continue reading

Health care just the latest industry Amazon seeks to upend

NEW YORK — When Amazon sets its sights on a new industry,… Continue reading

Alleged bank robbers arrested after stopping at Tim Hortons in New Brunswick

RICHIBUCTO, N.B. — A pair of alleged New Brunswick bank robbers were… Continue reading

‘Halifax is not the garrison town of Edward Cornwallis,’ mayor says

Halifax council has voted to immediately remove a statue of Edward Cornwallis… Continue reading

Federal centre flags signs of cash linked to fentanyl scourge in new alert

OTTAWA — Traffickers are exploiting Canadian money service businesses to buy deadly… Continue reading

Lunar Showstopper: 1st super blue blood moon in 35 years

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The moon is putting on a rare cosmic… Continue reading

Innisfail council gives the go-ahead to solar project

The project won’t impact users’ utility bills

Do women need to ‘step up’? Grammy leader’s comment sparks debate on gender

TORONTO — Canadian singer Alessia Cara was the only woman to win… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month