Raylene Tone, of Red Deer, played guitar and sang at the final summer performance at the Alexander Way Parklet, located near Copies, on Friday. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

The lunchtime summer music series at the Alexander Way Parklet has concluded for the season.

Red Deer Downtown Business Association organizes the free, summer concerts that features local musicians and bands. This summer the parklet was located near Copies Now.

The parklet, or sidewalk extension, is located on parking stalls and provides public seating where people can relax and enjoy the downtown atmosphere.



