MADD Canada campaign comes to Red Deer schools

Exploring the consequences of impaired driving

MADD Canada’s new campaign No Tomorrow will be presented at two Red Deer schools this week.

The 45-minute program, that explores how mixing alcohol and/or drugs with driving can have devastating and permanent consequences, will be at École La Prairie on Monday and St Patrick’s Community School on Thursday.

No Tomorrow tells the fictional story of band mates Marcus, Corey, Trevor and Lee and what happens when Trevor drives while impaired by alcohol. The story is followed by testimonials from real-life victims who talk about their loved ones who were killed or seriously and permanently injured in impaired driving crashes.

“One choice, one split-second decision, and your life can change forever,” said MADD Canada National President Patricia Hynes-Coates.

“We want students to understand how driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs can impact their lives. We want to motivate them to always make the right decision, and protect themselves and their friends from impaired driving.”

Traffic crashes are the largest cause of death among 16 to 25 year olds, and more than 50 per cent of those crashes involve alcohol and/or drugs.


