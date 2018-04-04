Majority of Advocate poll takers agree you can’t drive down Red Deer streets without hitting potholes

Pothole season may not be here just yet, but 42 per cent of Advocate poll takers agree they can’t drive down Red Deer streets without hitting potholes.

How would you rate Red Deer’s potholes compared to other similar sized cities, an Advocate poll, received 56 votes in total.

Some 24 voters or 42 per cent selected “You can’t drive down any street without hitting a pothole.”

Eighteen voters (32 per cent) agree the potholes in Red Deer are “about the same” as other cities.

Another nine votes (16 per cent) went to “roads are in good condition,” while five voters (eight per cent) believe “the potholes are bigger than craters.”

The poll ran for a week from March 28 to Wednesday.



