WATCH: Make-A-Wish grants Star Wars loving teen’s wish

The force is with Red Deer’s Anakin Suerink.

The 16-year-old will head to Disneyworld Monday after the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted his wish Saturday afternoon at the Scott Block Theatre.

“I want to bawl right now, but I don’t have enough water in me,” Suerink said, after hearing he was going to Disneyworld.

Suerink has been a Star Wars fan his whole life.

“Star Wars is so freaking awesome,” he said. “I mean, ask my dad. He named me after it.”

Suerink had one message to everyone who helped send him to Disneyworld: “May the force be with you all.”

Elizabeth Eckert, Anakin’s mother, said her son has “had challenges since the day he was born.

“He wasn’t supposed to live and for three years we were told he wouldn’t, to not get attached and to make every day great. We’ve been doing that for 16-and-a-half years,” she said.

Eckert said Anakin has gone through 16 surgeries in his lifetime.

“He’s missed out on so many things that little boys should be able to do and it’s been so hard, but he’s a trooper. Every morning he wakes up and he’s happy.

“He’s the best kid ever,” she said. “Every moment with him there’s laughter, theres’ love, there’s inspiration.”

Eckert said Make-A-Wish granting her son’s dream brings tears to her eyes.

“This day is a gift for every day we have gone through challenges with Anakin,” she said. “This is his biggest wish ever … and for him to have that means more than any words will ever say.”

Red Deer’s Anakin Suerink hugs Joe Hittel at the Scott Block Theatre. Money raised by Hittel went towards sending Suerink to Disneyworld. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)