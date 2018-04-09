Man accused in stabbing to go to trial next year

A man accused in a 2016 stabbing in Red Deer will not be going to trial for another year.

Linden Joseph Buffalo’s Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench trial on charges of attempted murder, assault and mischief under $5,000 is set for March 28-29.

Police were called to an Oriole Park home about 5 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2016 after getting a report of a serious assault.

Shortly after, police were alerted that a man suffering from stab wounds was at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

RCMP quickly determined the two incidents were related and arrested a suspect at a home on Orient Close.



