Man accused of home invasion in court

Victim was shot and cut with machete in September 2017 attack

The case of a man charged in connection with a shooting and a machete attack in Anders was in court on Tuesday.

Darren Curtis Lagrelle, 21, is facing charges of aggravated assault, uttering threats, robbery with a weapon, and breaking and entering. He is due back in court on Jan. 31.

RCMP said a 23-year-old man was shot when he came home at noon on Sept. 12, 2017 to find a man in his garage.

The two struggled and the suspect, who carried a small calibre firearm and a machete, injured the man who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.


