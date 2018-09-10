Man accused of passing himself off as a lawyer going to trial

Jury trial set for January 2020 for man accused in fraud scheme

A Red Deer man accused of posing as a lawyer in a fraud scheme is to go to a jury trial in early 2020.

Chance Aaron Shaw, 27, is facing numerous charges including trafficking or uttering a forged document, fraud under $5,000, forgery and false pretenses.

RCMP said that in March 2017 they began investigating an allegation that a man representing himself as a lawyer was taking money from clients in exchange for preparing legal documents.

As the investigation continued, more victims were identified. In all, police have identified nine victims, eight of whom paid for legal services from the accused between December 2016 and April 2017. One of the alleged victims was a process server allegedly hired by the suspect to serve a civil claim.

Police said one of the people dealing with the suspect grew suspicious and did not turn over any money.

The suspect was operating under the business name SS & Associates LLP.

A jury trial was set for Jan. 6-10, 2020 in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench on Monday.



