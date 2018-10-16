Man allegedly stabbed in hand at Red Deer fast food restaurant

Red Deer RCMP are asking the public to help identify the suspect

Red Deer RCMP are looking for this man after he allegedly stabbed someone in the hand at a fast food restaurant Oct. 4. (Photo contributed by Red Deer RCMP)

Red Deer RCMP are asking the public to help identify a man who allegedly stabbed someone in the hand at a Red Deer fast food restaurant Oct. 4.

Police say the victim confronted the suspect about “suspicious behaviour” in the restaurant’s washroom. The suspect then displayed a knife and swung it at the male victim, cutting his hand.

The victim was treated at a hospital for a non-serious injury and released.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.P3Tips.com.



