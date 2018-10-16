Red Deer RCMP are looking for this man after he allegedly stabbed someone in the hand at a fast food restaurant Oct. 4. (Photo contributed by Red Deer RCMP)

Man allegedly stabbed in hand at Red Deer fast food restaurant

Red Deer RCMP are asking the public to help identify the suspect

Red Deer RCMP are asking the public to help identify a man who allegedly stabbed someone in the hand at a Red Deer fast food restaurant Oct. 4.

Police say the victim confronted the suspect about “suspicious behaviour” in the restaurant’s washroom. The suspect then displayed a knife and swung it at the male victim, cutting his hand.

The victim was treated at a hospital for a non-serious injury and released.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.P3Tips.com.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man allegedly steal two laptops worth $2,500 in Red Deer
Next story
Seeds of Hope Gala to put a face on poverty in Red Deer

Just Posted

Man allegedly stabbed in hand at Red Deer fast food restaurant

Red Deer RCMP are asking the public to help identify the suspect

New book in Otis children’s series now available

Medicine River Wildlife Centre fundraiser

Red Deerians who landfill less garbage could be rewarded on their utility bills

Council gives initial approval to new waste rates

Police investigate shooting at O’Chiese

High-powered firearm involved

Rollover on Hwy 2 near Red Deer

Driver sustains minor injuries

Video: Windows smashed at three Red Deer businesses

Red Deer RCMP arrest man after vandalism spree

NHL stays with status quo as Canada pot legalization looms

As Riley Cote took and delivered countless punches over more than a… Continue reading

Paul Stanley: Kiss farewell tour could include ex-members

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — It won’t be all night, but former members… Continue reading

Judge tosses Stormy Daniels’ defamation suit against Trump

WASHINGTON — A federal judge dismissed Stormy Daniels’ defamation lawsuit against President… Continue reading

Canada open to growing trade with China now that USMCA is a done deal: PM

TORONTO — Canada is open to doing more business with China now… Continue reading

Pot shop raids “highly unlikely” on Wednesday: head of police chiefs

VANCOUVER — Police departments across Canada are fully prepared for marijuana legalization… Continue reading

Campers will be able to smoke cannabis at campsites in Canada’s national parks

Parks Canada says visitors should do their research on cannabis before going… Continue reading

U.S. pot firms urge Trump to deny Canadian producers’ ‘competitive advantage’

WASHINGTON — An American cannabis producer is warning President Donald Trump that… Continue reading

Automated cars could kill wide range of jobs, federal documents say

OTTAWA — More than one million jobs could be lost to the… Continue reading

Most Read