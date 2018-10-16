Man allegedly steal two laptops worth $2,500 in Red Deer

Red Deer RCMP say a man stole two laptops, worth approximately $2,500, from a South Red Deer business Oct. 3. (Photo contributed by Red Deer RCMP)

Red Deer RCMP are asking the public to help identify a man who allegedly stole two laptops from a South Red Deer business Oct. 3.

The laptops, an Acer Nitro and an HP Gaming Pavilion, are worth approximately $2,500.

The suspect, who was caught on camera, is described as an approximately 28-year-old Caucasian male, who is 1.70 metres tall (five-foot-seven) with a slight beard. He was wearing an oversized grey coat, jeans and a cray cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.P3Tips.com.



