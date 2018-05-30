Man allegedly tries to return stolen property to Stettler Walmart

Police are looking for this man after allegedly attempting to return the stolen property to the Stettler Walmart. (Photo courtesy Stettler RCMP)

Stettler RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly tried to return stolen property to a department store.

Police say the man entered the Stettler Walmart in mid-April, took a number of products and left the store without paying. Shortly after, he came back to the store to “return” the stolen property.

The suspect was believed to have left the area in a white Dodge Neon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stettler RCMP at 403-742-3382. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.tipsubmit.com.



