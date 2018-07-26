Man arrested after alleged sexual assaults at Victoria care facility

VICTORIA — A 39-year-old man is facing several charges after an investigation into alleged sexual assaults at a residential care facility in Victoria.

Detectives in the Special Victims Unit say the suspect worked as a health care aide at the Island Health facility (on Hillside Ave.) where the alleged incidents occurred.

Police say they have identified and spoken with three victims, but suspect there could be more, and are appealing for any potential victims or witnesses to contact them.

The suspect was immediately suspended when the allegations came to light and has not had any access to patients since then.

Amado Ceniza, of Saanich, B.C., faces four charges of sexual assault and four counts of sexual exploitation of a person with a disability.

He has been released on bail with several conditions, including an order that he not be alone with anyone in a vulnerable population, including the elderly, anyone under 18, or anyone who is physically or mentally disabled.

