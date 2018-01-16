Man arrested in connection with violent Rocky Mountain House home invasion in

A 35-year-old man wanted in connection with a violent home invasion in Rocky Mountain House was arrested Monday.

Sylvan Lake RCMP said a residential area was contained by police and the man was arrested without incident.

A warrant for the suspect was issued after the Dec. 26 home invasion.

On Monday Rocky Mountain House RCMP General Investigation Section provided information to the Sylvan Lake RCMP on the suspect’s location. RCMP Emergency Response Team was deployed to assist in his safe arrest.

The man remained in police custody pending an interim release hearing.



