Man arrested in double-shooting of pregnant woman, man in Vancouver

Man arrested in double-shooting of pregnant woman, man

VANCOUVER — A witness to the double-shooting in Vancouver that caused one woman to lose her unborn child says she’s relieved that police have made an arrest in the case.

Dollie Middleton said she punched the man she alleges shot a pregnant woman and her friend, as he fled the scene of the shooting Friday morning.

Vancouver police have arrested 37-year-old Carleton Stevens of Surrey, B.C., for what they called a “targeted” shooting.

They have previously said it is not gang related.

Stevens has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of possession of ammunition or firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Police made the arrest Sunday night and Stevens remains in custody.

The 31-year-old woman who was shot was in the third trimester of her pregnancy, police said, and remains in serious but stable condition. The 23-year-old man from Langley, B.C., is recovering from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators said they expect more criminal charges to be laid.

Middleton works at the print shop below the apartment where she said the female victim was staying and said she knows the male victim.

She said she heard a “ruckus” Friday morning, saw some people she didn’t recognize, then called to her own boyfriend for help.

