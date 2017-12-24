Man associated with gang activity found dead in North Vancouver: IHIT

Thirty-year-old Gavinder Grewal died in what police believe was a targeted incident

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed to an apartment in North Vancouver where a man was found dead.

In a statement Saturday, IHIT said 30-year-old Gavinder Grewal was found dead in the 1500 block of Fern Street.

His death is believed to be targeted.

IHIT in #NorthVancouver for man found dead in apartment in 1500 block Fern St. ID’ed as 30y/o Gavinder Grewal. Believed to be targeted. pic.twitter.com/KAzk8JH7Kd — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) December 23, 2017

Documents show that Grewal was known to police and associated to gang activity – specifically in Abbotsford.

In 2015, Abbotsford police issued a warning about Grewal, as well as two other men believed to be involved in the Townline Hill conflict.

At the time, police said Grewal posed a risk of “significant harm to the safety of the community and anyone who may associate with them.”

“There are people who knew Mr. Grewal that may have information that could help us solve his murder,” Cpl. Frank Jang said. “I urge these individuals to come forward and speak with IHIT.”

Police are expected to give an update on the investigation later this afternoon.

More to come.

