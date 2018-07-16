Man badly injured in off-road vehicle collision on Saturday

A man was airlifted by STARS to a Calgary hospital on Saturday after suffering “traumatic injuries” in an off-road vehicle collision in Mountain View County.

Olds Fire Department was called to the scene on Range Road 7-2 about 10:50 pm. The man was tended to by fire department volunteers and EMS before being transported by air to Calgary’s Foothills Hospital.

Eleven members of the fire department were on scene to provide care and set up a landing zone for the STARS helicopter.

“Olds RCMP are investigating the circumstances of the incident, but it is not believed that the individual was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident,” says a news release from the Olds Fire Department on Monday.

Emergency Services stress the importance of proper safety equipment and awareness of the hazards off road vehicle use.



