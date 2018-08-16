Man causes mischief with axe in Ponoka

Ponoka RCMP charged 19-year-old man with arson and attempted break and enter. (File photo by Advocate staff)

A shed and fence were set on fire and vehicle windows were smashed with an axe in downtown Ponoka on Monday night.

Ponoka RCMP said at 11:10 p.m. officers responded to several calls reporting a man with an axe in the area of 58th Street and 53rd Avenue who was allegedly trying to break into homes and vehicles, and a shed and fence were burned to the ground.

The damage occurred over a two-hour period. No one was injured.

Police located and arrested a 19-year-old man who was found with two axes, a hand saw and miscellaneous stolen items.

The man, who was remanded into custody, was charged with two counts of both mischief and attempted break and enter, one count of arson, and breach of a recognizance.

He will appear in Ponoka provincial court on Friday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or www.tipsubmit.com.



