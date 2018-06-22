Man charged after imitation gun incident

Police allege man pointed an imitation firearm at staff at a car dealership on Wednesday

A Red Deer man has been charged an imitation firearm was allegedly pointed at several people at a car dealership on Wednesday afternoon.

Red Deer RCMP says about 2:45 p.m. they responded to a call of a man with a firearm at a south end car dealership on 50th Avenue.

Police say when dealership staff approached a suspicious male in the parking lot, he allegedly pulled out what appeared to be a handgun and pointed it at several staff members before fleeing to a nearby restaurant.

Red Deer RCMP responded and found the suspect, taking him into custody without incident. Police seized the weapon, which was an imitation firearm.

“There was heavy police presence in the area during this incident as police responded to this potential public safety issue,” said police. “RCMP thank the public for their co-operation and support throughout the investigation.”

A 35-year-old man has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon and one count of using an imitation firearm to commit an offence. He was due to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Friday.