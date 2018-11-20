Man charged after Ponoka RCMP vehicle rammed

RCMP says two officers suffered minor injuries in Monday incident

Two Ponoka RCMP officers suffered minor injuries Monday when a pickup truck accelerated backward into their vehicle.

Police said they responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a residence in town. A stolen truck was spotted, and when the man driving tried to leave, the police hit their emergency lights.

“The stolen vehicle, a Dodge Ram, accelerated backwards and struck the front end of the RCMP truck,” said police on Tuesday.

Police said the suspect in the stolen truck fled out of town and “was seen to be driving dangerously.”

Meanwhile, police continued the investigation at the residence and found a second stolen truck.

Police were still on scene when the suspect who allegedly rammed the RCMP vehicle turned up. He was arrested without incident.

A 20-year-old is facing two counts each of assaulting a police officer and stealing a motor vehicle. He is also charged with driving while being pursued by police, dangerous driving and failing to comply with court conditions.

The suspect remains in custody and is due in Ponoka provincial court on Friday.



