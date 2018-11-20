Man charged after Ponoka RCMP vehicle rammed

RCMP says two officers suffered minor injuries in Monday incident

Two Ponoka RCMP officers suffered minor injuries Monday when a pickup truck accelerated backward into their vehicle.

Police said they responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a residence in town. A stolen truck was spotted, and when the man driving tried to leave, the police hit their emergency lights.

“The stolen vehicle, a Dodge Ram, accelerated backwards and struck the front end of the RCMP truck,” said police on Tuesday.

Police said the suspect in the stolen truck fled out of town and “was seen to be driving dangerously.”

Meanwhile, police continued the investigation at the residence and found a second stolen truck.

Police were still on scene when the suspect who allegedly rammed the RCMP vehicle turned up. He was arrested without incident.

A 20-year-old is facing two counts each of assaulting a police officer and stealing a motor vehicle. He is also charged with driving while being pursued by police, dangerous driving and failing to comply with court conditions.

The suspect remains in custody and is due in Ponoka provincial court on Friday.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Captain retires, sergeant suspended over Parkland massacre
Next story
Congress to probe Ivanka Trump’s private email use in WH

Just Posted

Red Deer city council approves G.H, Dawe Centre arena twinning design phase

’It’s time’ to go through with plans from a decade ago, says councillor

Renovations underway at Lacombe emergency department

Emergency department temporarily relocated to acute care unit

Red Deer pot store opens Thursday, Stettler pot store already open

Wait is over for Central Alberta’s pot enthusiasts

Curling and drinking go ‘hand in hand,’ says Red Deer rink manager

Drunken behaviour shocks curlers

Man charged after Ponoka RCMP vehicle rammed

RCMP says two officers suffered minor injuries in Monday incident

Curlers’ behaviour ‘unacceptable’ and ‘disrespectful’ at Red Deer Curling Classic

‘You don’t kick around other players’ bags, it’s disrespectful and we expect better of our players’

Laine’s hat trick lifts Winnipeg Jets to 6-3 win over Vancouver Canucks

VANCOUVER — Eighteen games into the season and Winnipeg Jets right-winger Patrik… Continue reading

Peterson, Luff lead Kings to 2-0 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS — Teammates and friends in the minors, Los Angeles Kings… Continue reading

Scorsese feted at MoMA by friends De Niro, DiCaprio, Hill

NEW YORK — Many young boys grow up with superheroes adorning their… Continue reading

The Rolling Stones plan 13 US live dates next year

NEW YORK — The Rolling Stones will be rolling through the United… Continue reading

Tkachuk, Gaudreau lead Flames over Golden Knights with career highs

Flames 7, Golden Knights 2 CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau… Continue reading

Death of young Thai kickboxer brings focus on dangers

BANGKOK — The sight of two preteen boys pummeling each other with… Continue reading

Teenage driver survives spectacular crash at F3 Macau GP

MACAU — Teenage driver Sophia Floersch was set to undergo surgery Monday… Continue reading

David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy, but your order is safe

David’s Bridal is filing for bankruptcy protection but there is no danger… Continue reading

Most Read