Man charged for Innisfail armed robbery, police looking for two more suspects

A Central Alberta man was charged for an armed robbery at an Innisfail bar six months ago.

Innisfail RCMP were called to the Fox and Hound bar on 49 Street around 11 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2017, where shots were fired during an armed robbery.

Suspects fled the area in a vehicle with stolen cash – the vehicle was found parked and vacant hours later.

Evidence at the bar and in the getaway vehicle were used to link a 25-year-old man to the crime.

The man is facing 15 charges, including robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon, possession of stolen property and unlawfully discharging a firearm.

He will appear in Red Deer Provincial Court May 16.

Police are still looking for a second male robber and the person driving the getaway vehicle, who is believed to be female.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-8514. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com.



