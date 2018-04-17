Man charged for Innisfail armed robbery, police looking for two more suspects

A Central Alberta man was charged for an armed robbery at an Innisfail bar six months ago.

Innisfail RCMP were called to the Fox and Hound bar on 49 Street around 11 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2017, where shots were fired during an armed robbery.

Suspects fled the area in a vehicle with stolen cash – the vehicle was found parked and vacant hours later.

READ MORE: Shots fired during Innisfail robbery

Evidence at the bar and in the getaway vehicle were used to link a 25-year-old man to the crime.

The man is facing 15 charges, including robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon, possession of stolen property and unlawfully discharging a firearm.

He will appear in Red Deer Provincial Court May 16.

Police are still looking for a second male robber and the person driving the getaway vehicle, who is believed to be female.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-8514. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Central Alberta pharmacists to protest fee reductions, service cuts
Next story
Watch: Starbucks to close more than 8,000 stores for racial-bias education on May 29

Just Posted

WATCH: Demand continues to rise for Red Deer food bank

A food drive across the southern part of Red Deer comes at… Continue reading

Man charged for Innisfail armed robbery, police looking for two more suspects

A Central Alberta man was charged for an armed robbery at an… Continue reading

Central Middle School students created a customized table for Ellen DeGeneres

Sawing For Schools Club next aims to grow produce in the classroom

Central Alberta pharmacists to protest fee reductions, service cuts

They will march to Red Deer City Hall on Thursday, April 19

Drug dealer gets six-year sentence

Red Deer man was involved in a sophisticated dial-a-dope operation

Watch: Starbucks to close more than 8,000 stores for racial-bias education on May 29

PHILADELPHIA - Starbucks will close more than 8,000 U.S. stores for an… Continue reading

Canadian singer Jann Arden quoted in new James Comey book

TORONTO — Canadian singer Jann Arden has always had a realistic outlook… Continue reading

Red Deer-Mountain View MP to host town hall in Bowden to discuss rural crime, marijuana legislation

Though crime will be at the centre of an upcoming town hall,… Continue reading

Is Canada losing its love for Tim Hortons?

One-third of Canadians say they think less of the franchise, poll says

Trudeau addresses France’s National Assembly, touts progressive common ground

PARIS — With trademark rhetorical flourish, Justin Trudeau delivered a message of… Continue reading

Blood stain analyst testifies about the gruesome scene at Johnston’s home

HALIFAX — A Halifax jury has heard from a blood stain pattern… Continue reading

Abdelrazik torture lawsuit to proceed after mediation cancelled

OTTAWA — A Montreal man’s lawsuit over his detention and alleged torture… Continue reading

Two Americans charged after undeclared guns brought across the Canadian border

Travellers stopped at Alberta’s Coutts border crossing

Canadian doc ‘The Reckoning,’ about Weinstein and other cases, set for Hot Docs

TORONTO — Just six months after the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke and… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month