Man charged in fatal hit and run in North Red Deer

‘The victim had been standing by a parked vehicle, not in the traffic lane, when he was hit’

Red Deer RCMP have arrested and charged a 29-year-old man in relation to a fatal hit and run that occurred in north Red Deer in March.

The incident took place on March 11, when police responded around 8:45 p.m. to the 5200 block of 76th Street, where a 38-year-old man was struck. The victim had been standing by a parked vehicle, not in the traffic lane, when he was hit, police said.

RCMP identified the suspect after a lengthy investigation involving a number of interviews and evidence.

RCMP said numerous tips came from the public.

Police then determined the suspect had relocated to Saskatchewan. On Monday, members of the Red Deer RCMP flew to Nipawin, Sask., and arrested him, bringing him back to Red Deer to face charges.

The man has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on Dec. 5 at 9:30 a.m.

“While criminal charges cannot replace the loss of a loved one, we are hopeful that this will help the victim’s family and friends to find some closure,” says Sgt. Kevin Halwa of the Red Deer RCMP.

“Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected by this tragic event.”


