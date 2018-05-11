Man charged with first-degree murder in 2006 Eckville killing found dead

A man accused of the 2006 murder of an Eckville man has been found dead.

Kevin Edward Brown, 35 of Calgary, was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant and RCMP issued a release offering a $5,000 reward for his arrest on Feb. 14.

According to an obituary in the Calgary Herald, he died on March 21. Alberta RCMP issued a press release on Friday, saying Brown is no longer being sought by police. He was charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping another, unnamed, individual.

He was one of two men accused of killing Bradley Webber in Eckille in 2006. Webber’s body was found in his fifth wheel trailer in Eckville on Oct. 24, 2006.

Shayne Earl Gulka, of Lacombe, is also charged with Webber’s murder. He was arrested on March 10, 2016. A trial was set to start on May 7, but evidence disclosure issues delayed the start. The case returns to court on May 18.



