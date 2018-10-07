Man charged with kidnapping boy after girl found safe in Amber Alert

EDMONTON — A man faces charges that include kidnapping with a firearm following an Amber Alert that was issued in Edmonton.

But while the alert issued Friday afternoon related to a 14-year-old girl, Edmonton police say the abduction charge stems from an earlier confrontation.

The girl was found safe with the 47-year-old suspect, who was arrested Friday not long after the alert was issued.

Police say in a news release that prior to the events that led up to the girl getting into the man’s Nissan Maxima, he had allegedly approached a 14-year-old boy near a school and asked him about the girl.

Police allege the man produced a handgun and ordered the boy to get into the car, but the boy ran toward the school to get away.

They say witnesses allege the man then approached the girl and she entered the man’s vehicle, which then drove away.

Police say the man and the girl know each other, and there is not sufficient evidence to lay charges in relation to her alleged abduction.

They say that stemming from the alleged confrontation with the boy, 47-year-old Jacques Sennesael faces numerous charges.

They include possession of an offensive weapon, intimidation, use of a firearm while attempting an indictable offence, possession for the purpose of trafficking and theft under $5,000.

The Edmonton police department’s child protection section continues to investigate.

Previous story
Team addresses thorny ethical issues raised by genomic sequencing
Next story
Four arrested in Rimbey

Just Posted

Four arrested in Rimbey

Three men and one woman were arrested in Rimbey after a search… Continue reading

WATCH: The magic of Harry Potter in Red Deer

The magical world of Harry Potter is taking over downtown Red Deer… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Last Red Deer Market of 2018

The final Red Deer Market of 2018 was Saturday in front of… Continue reading

Drive-by shooting in Rocky Mountain House, police say

Rocky Mountain House RCMP are investigating an alleged drive-by shooting Friday night.… Continue reading

Rocky Mountain House RCMP locate stranded youths

Rocky Mountain House RCMP with search and rescue saved two youths who… Continue reading

Video: Queens test bench in loss to The King’s University Eagles

Early in the basketball season is the time for experiments and Thursday… Continue reading

No Columbus Day in Columbus: City to honour veterans instead

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The largest city named for Christopher Columbus has called… Continue reading

Man charged with kidnapping boy after girl found safe in Amber Alert

EDMONTON — A man faces charges that include kidnapping with a firearm… Continue reading

Team addresses thorny ethical issues raised by genomic sequencing

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Genome sequencing offers patients the potential of speedier,… Continue reading

First Nations look to secure a piece of the cannabis pie ahead of legalization

KAHNAWAKE, Que. — Just upriver from downtown Montreal, the Kahnawake First Nation… Continue reading

Caucus caught off guard by Pallister’s carbon tax decision: CP source

WINNIPEG — Brian Pallister’s abrupt about-face on a carbon tax came after… Continue reading

Kavanaugh confirmed: Senate OKs Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON — The bitterly polarized U.S. Senate narrowly confirmed Brett Kavanaugh on… Continue reading

Portugal PM defends Ronaldo amid rape accusation

LISBON, Portugal — Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa has spoken out in… Continue reading

Palmieri, Zajac help Devils beat Oilers in Sweden

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Kyle Palmieri, Travis Zajac and the New Jersey Devils… Continue reading

Most Read