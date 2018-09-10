Man charged with murder in July 2017 death of 13-year-old B.C. girl

SURREY, B.C. — A man has been charged with murder in the death of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen, whose body was found in a Metro Vancouver park in July 2017.

RCMP Supt. Donna Richardson, who is in charge of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, said 28-year-old Ibrahim Ali is accused of first-degree murder.

Richardson said the suspect is a Burnaby resident and wasn’t known to police.

Shen’s body was found in a wooded area of Central Park in Burnaby just hours after she had left home at 6 p.m. on July 18, 2017.

Richardson said Ali came to the attention of police two weeks ago, but she would not elaborate.

“We still believe this crime was a random act, meaning that Marrisa did not know the suspect and vice versa,” Richardson said at a news conference on Monday.

She wouldn’t say if police know of a motive.

The investigation into the girl’s death was one of the homicide team’s largest active investigations with over 2,300 investigative tasks completed, Richardson said.

“We methodically went through these individuals and either included or excluded them from persons of interest.”

Burnaby RCMP Chief Supt. Deanne Burleigh relayed her condolences to Shen’s family.

“While I understand there is some relief of the announcement of an arrest, I am mindful of the devastating loss that they have suffered. Since the day of Marrisa’s murder the thoughts of everyone at the Burnaby detachment have been with her family.”

Burleigh said police continue to conduct patrols on bike, foot and in vehicles as a result of Shen’s death.

“Marrisa’s murder shook our community and it questioned the safety in our parks,” she said.

Cpl. Frank Jang read a statement from the family thanking the public, the media and the police.

“We hope that justice will now be served and that Marrisa can finally be at peace in heaven,” the statement said.

Shen was seen on security video entering a Tim Hortons about 10 minutes after she left home and she was last seen around 7:30 p.m. that night walking near the coffee shop. Shen’s mother reported her missing at 11:30 p.m. and the girl’s body was found 90 minutes later, police have said.

On the anniversary of her death, police said a large number of officers were working on the case and they had followed up on more than 200 tips, watched 1,000 hours of video and interviewed 600 people.

Previous story
Red Deer and area firefighters’ commitment honoured
Next story
Singh’s leadership under microscope as NDP MPs prepare to meet in B.C.

Just Posted

Growing Central Alberta client list means move to larger space for The Lending Cupboard

Charity that lends medical equipment relocates to North Red Deer

Fatal quad rollover near Bowden

Alcohol not believed to be a factor

Woman dies in single-vehicle crash near Sundre

The driver of a westbound vehicle lost control

Steve Arsenault to play the Golden Circle

Red Deer musician and guitar teacher to perform at new venue

Parkinson Step ’n Stride beats fundraising goal

Red Deer walk was one of nine held over the weekend in Alberta

Red Deer and area firefighters’ commitment honoured

Firefighters’ National Memorial Day recognized

Halifax sex assault trial delayed again as U.K. sailor remains hospitalized

HALIFAX — One of two British sailors accused of sexually assaulting a… Continue reading

Singh’s leadership under microscope as NDP MPs prepare to meet in B.C.

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is facing pressure to show his… Continue reading

‘It’s disheartening:’ Teepees start to come down at Saskatchewan legislature

REGINA — Teepees are coming down at an Indigenous protest camp on… Continue reading

Man charged with murder in July 2017 death of 13-year-old B.C. girl

SURREY, B.C. — A man has been charged with murder in the… Continue reading

UN teams to assess migrant treatment in Austria, Italy

GENEVA — The new U.N. human rights chief on Monday announced plans… Continue reading

Petanque players in Paris praised for stopping knife attack

PARIS — Petanque players in Paris who helped in the apprehension of… Continue reading

Search resumes for German singer who went overboard from cruise ship

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A search is continuing today for a German… Continue reading

Trudeau expected to speak at women’s summit in Toronto today

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to take the stage… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month