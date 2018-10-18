Man charged with robbery at acreage home near Innisfail

A Penhold man was charged after an robbery at an acreage near Innisfail on Tuesday afternoon.

Innisfail RCMP said at about 2:30 p.m. officers responded to a rural property north east of Innisfail where a man allegedly knocked on the door of a home and forced his way inside where he assaulted a female, took the keys to her truck and money, then fled in her truck.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

The truck was equipped with OnStar security system and RCMP were able to track it to Red Deer.

Central Alberta Integrated Crime Reduction Unit (ICRU), with the assistance of the Red Deer Police Dog Services Unit, located the vehicle and arrested the lone male occupant without incident.

A 36-year-old man was charged with two counts of robbery, possession of stolen property over $5,000, break and enter, possession of stolen property under $5,000, break and enter, possessing identity documents, possessing break and enter tools, resisting arrest, obstruction, and three counts of breaching recognizance.

He was remanded into custody and will appear in Red Deer provincial court on Oct. 24.

ICRU is committed to increased inter-agency communication, shared criminal intelligence, a strategic focus on prolific offenders and is one component of Alberta RCMP’s crime reduction strategy.



