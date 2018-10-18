Innisfail RCMP have charged a Penhold man with robbery. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Man charged with robbery at acreage home near Innisfail

Suspect located in Red Deer

A Penhold man was charged after an robbery at an acreage near Innisfail on Tuesday afternoon.

Innisfail RCMP said at about 2:30 p.m. officers responded to a rural property north east of Innisfail where a man allegedly knocked on the door of a home and forced his way inside where he assaulted a female, took the keys to her truck and money, then fled in her truck.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

The truck was equipped with OnStar security system and RCMP were able to track it to Red Deer.

Central Alberta Integrated Crime Reduction Unit (ICRU), with the assistance of the Red Deer Police Dog Services Unit, located the vehicle and arrested the lone male occupant without incident.

A 36-year-old man was charged with two counts of robbery, possession of stolen property over $5,000, break and enter, possession of stolen property under $5,000, break and enter, possessing identity documents, possessing break and enter tools, resisting arrest, obstruction, and three counts of breaching recognizance.

He was remanded into custody and will appear in Red Deer provincial court on Oct. 24.

ICRU is committed to increased inter-agency communication, shared criminal intelligence, a strategic focus on prolific offenders and is one component of Alberta RCMP’s crime reduction strategy.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Here’s 2018 Business of the Year Awards winners list
Next story
Police hand out a few hefty fines for allegedly violating Cannabis Act

Just Posted

Man charged with robbery at acreage home near Innisfail

Suspect located in Red Deer

Red Deer area businesses recognized at Business of the Year Awards night

“It’s an honour just to be nominated.” The popular words echoed throughout… Continue reading

Child sex offender should get 12 years: Crown prosecutor

Stuart Peter Hunt has pleaded guilty to 10 child sexual exploitation and pornography charges

Legalizing cannabis cost estimate for Red Deer just under $400k

Although the province of Alberta has announced $11.2 million for cannabis legalization,… Continue reading

WATCH: Every square tells a story: Edmonton expert is exploring Red Deer’s quilting history

Community members can bring in family heirloom quilts for documentation

WATCH: Two weeks away from Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer

In just two weeks, Ponoka’s Shayna Weir will compete with the best… Continue reading

After Canada legalizes pot, industry eyes rest of the world

MONTREAL — Cam Battley is a top executive at one of Canada’s… Continue reading

Facebook’s election ‘war room’ takes aim at fake information

MENLO PARK, Calif. — In an otherwise innocuous part of Facebook’s expansive… Continue reading

Military to overhaul morale-boosting trips after review finds serious problems

OTTAWA — Canada’s top general is overhauling military morale-boosting tours after an… Continue reading

Police hand out a few hefty fines for allegedly violating Cannabis Act

The celebratory mood that marked the legalization of recreational cannabis lost a… Continue reading

PHOTO: Say goodbye to City Hall Park flowers

A sure sign that winter is on its way is when City… Continue reading

PHOTO: Chew On This! campaign draws attention to national poverty

Lunch bags were being handed out in front of The Hub downtown… Continue reading

Wickenheiser, Pegula reflect NHL’s trend toward diversity

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a laugh, Kim Pegula’s competitive nature kicked in… Continue reading

Harry and Meghan bring rain to drought-stricken Outback town

DUBBO, Australia — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were jokingly thanked… Continue reading

Most Read