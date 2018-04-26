Man charged with sex offences aiming to resolve charges

Stuart Peter Hunt is facing more than dozen charges related to child sexual exploitation offences

A man facing more than a dozen child sexual exploitation offences may be resolving his charges.

Stuart Peter Hunt appeared by CCTV from the Red Deer Remand Centre in Red Deer provincial court on Thursday.

Red Deer provincial court Judge Jim Glass was told on Thursday heard that an agreed statement of facts related to some of the charges has been prepared by Hunt’s defence lawyer and the special prosecutor appointed to the case.

Hunt is facing 15 charges stemming from investigations by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) child exploitation unit. It is believed some of the offences may date back 20 years.

The investigation was prompted when the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Co-ordination Centre was notified about a social media user allegedly uploading child pornography. Hunt was arrested on Jan. 17.

Hunt is facing numerous charges related to child sexual exploitation, including possessing, distributing and accessing child porn, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault.

A special prosecutor is handling the case which returns to court on July 6 when a number of charges are expected to be resolved.



