Red Deer RCMP and fire investigators are looking into the cause of a residential fire that sent a 31-year-old man to hospital in critical condition Sunday morning.

At about 10:40 a.m. police were dispatched to a fire on Nagel Avenue. Paramedics and STARS air ambulance assisted in the transportation of the man to a Calgary hospital.

No one else was injured in the fire. The investigation continues.



