Man dead following altercation at gas station on Sunchild First Nation

A man died in a hospital after an altercation at a gas station on the Sunchild First Nation.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP responded to a report of a man injured at the Sunchild Gas Station on Nov. 9 around 9 p.m. The report confirmed the man suffered serious life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit were deployed and have taken carriage of the investigation.

Further investigation led police to a residence and surrounding area on the O’Chiese First Nation and several suspects were arrested and taken into custody with the assistance of the RCMP Emergency Response Team. No one was injured.

The Major Crimes Unit along with Rocky Mountain House RCMP continue to investigate. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday in Edmonton at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

No further information is available at this time as this incident remains under investigation. An update will be provided when available.

The Major Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident. Contact Rocky Mountain RCMP at 403-845-2881 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter