The 31-year-old man who was critically injured in a house fire on Sunday has died.

Red Deer RCMP said their investigation has concluded and the fire was ruled not suspicious. Fire investigators continue to work to determine the cause of the fire.

At about 10:40 a.m. on Sunday police were dispatched to a fire on Nagel Avenue. Paramedics and STARS air ambulance assisted in the transportation of the man to a Calgary hospital.