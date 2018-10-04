A four-vehicle crash on Hwy 2 near Lacombe left one man dead on Tuesday. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Man dies in four-vehicle crash near Lacombe

Ponoka RCMP investigate

A 47-year-old man died at the scene of a four-vehicle crash on Hwy 2 on Tuesday afternoon.

Ponoka RCMP Integrated Traffic Unit said officers responded to the collision, about five km north of the Lacombe Hwy 12 exit, at 3:52 p.m. where fire and emergency services were on scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a northbound gravel truck struck the rear of a pickup truck with a trailer unit which then hit a mini van. The mini van entered the centre median while the gravel and pickup trucks went into the ditch.

A fourth vehicle was also struck, but was still driveable.

The male driver of the pickup died at the scene. The male drivers of the gravel truck and the mini van were transported by ground ambulance with non life-threatening injuries.

An RCMP collision analyst is investigating the cause of the crash. No further information will be provided by the RCMP.

RCMP and Sheriffs remained at the collision scene for about five hours. Northbound traffic was moved into the west lane.


