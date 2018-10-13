Man dies in Hwy 2 collision near Ponoka

A 46-year-old man is dead following a three-vehicle collision on Hwy 2 at the Hwy 53 overpass near Ponoka.

The Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit was called to the collision at 10:25 p.m. Friday.

A pickup truck hauling a utility trailer collided with a minivan and an SUV, all of which were travelling north. The minivan caught fire and the male driver was trapped inside the vehicle – he succumbed to the injuries he received.

The woman driving the SUV was transported to hospital via ground ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries and the man driving the pickup truck was not injured.

An RCMP collision analyst attended to investigate the scene.

Weather is considered to be a contributing factor to the collision.


