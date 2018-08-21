Man dies in vehicle rollover west of Red Deer

A 25-year-old man died in a single-vehicle rollover west of Eckville early Monday morning. (File photo by Advocate staff)

A 25-year-old male driver died in a single-vehicle rollover on Hwy 761 west of Eckville early Monday morning.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP said at 6:48 a.m. police officers, EMS and Clearwater County Fire responded to the scene where the driver, and lone occupant in the truck, was declared dead.

Police said a truck travelling southbound on Hwy 761 was seen veering off the road to the right, hit an approach and rolled. The driver was ejected.

A collision analyst attended the scene to conduct an investigation and Rocky Mountain House RCMP are investigating the crash.

Further information will not be provided by the RCMP.



