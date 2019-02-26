Man faces deportation to Italy more than 20 years after drug import conviction

Man faces deportation to Italy more than 20 years after conviction

MONTREAL — A Quebec man convicted more than 20 years ago for his role in a Mafia-linked drug importation will be deported to his native Italy on Thursday barring a last-minute intervention from Ottawa.

Michele Torre has been here before — he was on the verge of being deported in 2016 before a ministerial reprieve saw that order stayed just 90 minutes before his flight.

Authorities are again seeking to deport him to Italy, and on Tuesday a Federal Court judge ruled against his request for a stay of the deportation order.

Stephane Handfield, Torre’s lawyer, argued his client should be allowed to remain because his wife has serious health problems.

But Lisa Maziade, a federal government lawyer, countered that his wife’s health problems would not be aggravated by Torre’s departure. She said the Laval, Que., contractor has exhausted his appeals and failed to establish he would suffer irreparable harm if returned.

The judge agreed, dismissing Torre’s arguments and noting that his wife has nearly a dozen health professionals attending to her care and three adult children in Canada who could look after her.

“He lived his life and made life choices, and there are consequences,” Judge Simon Noel said, noting Torre, a former permanent resident, failed to seek Canadian citizenship despite decades of living in Canada.

“He is the author of his own misfortune. It’s unfortunate his family will suffer the consequences, it’s very regrettable, but it’s not a reason to accept the requests made by Mr. Torre.”

The federal government has sought since 2013 to remove Torre for “serious criminality and organized criminality.”

Torre, now 67, was convicted in 1996 in a cocaine importation conspiracy linked to the Cotroni crime family.

Previous story
Trooper, Kim Mitchell will rock the 2019 Canada Winter Games with a free concert on Thursday

Just Posted

Trooper, Kim Mitchell will rock the 2019 Canada Winter Games with a free concert on Thursday

The show will go on in large heated tent off Celebration Plaza in downtown Red Deer

1995 Canada Winter Games time capsule on display at Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum

2019 Canada Winter Games time capsule in the works

Red Deer archer is targeting a win at 2019 Canada Winter Games

Kaitlyn Wiley says the sport is in her blood

Punk-rocker Bif Naked and rapper k-os plan a ‘boisterous’ Canada Winter Games concert Wednesday in downtown Red Deer

The free show starts at 6:30 p.m. in big, heated tent off Celebration Plaza

Pro-pipeline convoy returns to Red Deer

‘We have a common goal,’ says organizer.

WATCH: Waskasoo pins selling out fast at 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

There’s a bit of pin-demonium at the 2019 Canada Winter Games. Those… Continue reading

PHOTOS: First week of Games action

The first week of the Games provided numerous sporting highlights. Here are… Continue reading

Travel: An unforgettable sail down the Nile

By Gerry Feehan The Nile River is a mind-boggling 6,853 kilometres long.… Continue reading

Prime Minister Trudeau expresses love for Canadiens on trade deadline day

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wasn’t about to shy away from supporting his… Continue reading

Canadian comics say livelihood at risk as Just For Laughs takes over radio channel

MONTREAL — Canadian comics are sounding the alarm over major changes to… Continue reading

Songwriter Diane Warren tells Quebec filmmaker she’d pen a ballad for her

TORONTO — Quebec filmmaker Marianne Farley might have songwriter Diane Warren to… Continue reading

Family: ‘Don’t waste your time’

I am, by my own admission, a busy person and it surprises… Continue reading

Opinion: Believe it or not, B.C. wants our oil

If you thought British Columbians didn’t want Alberta oil, you’re mistaken. The… Continue reading

Canada’s bob team hopes World Cup in Calgary not the last on home track

CALGARY — Canada’s bobsled and skeleton teams head to the world championships… Continue reading

Most Read