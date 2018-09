A man charged accused of shooting someone in a home invasion is going to trial next March.

Darren Curtis Lagrelle, 22, is facing charges of aggravated assault, uttering threats, robbery with a weapon and break and enter.

He is accused of breaking into an Anders home on Sept. 12, 2017 armed with a short-barrelled small-calibre firearm and a machete.

When a man interrupted the break-in he was shot, suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Lagrelle’s trial is set for March 1-4, 2019.



